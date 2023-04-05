How to Use Nvidia RTX Video Super Resolution

AI upscaling technologies like Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR are all the rage lately, letting you play your favorite games at higher frame rates (and resolutions) with no downgrade in image quality. It’s a massive win for us gamers, for we no longer need to shell out more money and buy a new GPU for a performance boost. Now, imagine the same thing, but for streamed video content. The same Tensor Cores that power Nvidia DLSS in games can now work their magic on videos you stream online. If you are a fellow binge-watcher and own an RTX 30 or 40-series GPU, you can have lower-resolution web videos upscaled to 4K through RTX Nvidia VSR technology. Sweet, right? In this article, we will explain how to enable and use the Nvidia RTX Video Super Resolution feature on your Windows PC.

Enable Nvidia Video Super Resolution (2023)

Popular streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more, are the go-to platforms for avid movie buffs, and rightly so. They are convenient and accessible and have massive libraries of excellent content, including some old gems and classics that are undoubtedly worth watching today. However, those old movies and TV shows don’t always look great on modern, higher-resolution displays. RTX Video Super Resolution solves that problem by using RTX graphics power to make web content look sharper and more detailed. In this article, we guide you through the steps to turn on the Nvidia VSR feature.

How Nvidia Video Super Resolution (VSR) Works

The movies and TV shows hosted on streaming platforms are susceptible to compression artifacts (graphical glitches caused by heavy video compression). Have you ever played an old movie on your high-resolution display and noticed jagged edges and a loss of sharpness around the corners? They make the viewing experience somewhat less sweet. This is where Nvidia RTX Video Super Resolution steps in and helps upscale low-res video playback in browsers without much quality loss. Let’s learn how it works:

Image Credits: Nvidia

In an official blog post, Nvidia reveals that Video Super Resolution “improves the quality of streamed video content beyond edge detection and feature sharpening.” This feature uses a Deep Learning Network, which analyzes the lower-resolution video and predicts what it should look like at the target resolution. It then superimposes the predicted image on top of a traditionally upscaled image to eliminate any artifacts. Plus, it also sharpens the image along the way, giving you a better output.

Nvidia VSR Compatibility Details

Before we explain the steps to enable RTX Video Super Resolution, there are a few prerequisites that you need to fulfill. They are:

Nvidia RTX Video Super Resolution only works on RTX 30 and 40-series graphics cards. Nvidia plans to bring support for RTX 20-series cards, but that’s way ahead in the future.

Google Chrome (version 110.0.5481.105 or higher) or Microsoft Edge (version 110.0.1587.56)

How to Use RTX Video Super Resolution

Got all of that? Great! Let’s move on and learn how to upscale the content you stream online. There are

Step 1: Download the Latest RTX Drivers

First, you need to download the latest drivers for your RTX 30 or 40 series graphics card (version 530 or higher). You can download them from Nvidia’s official website (visit). You have to enter the details for your GPU, including the product type, series, and model. Also, select the operating system and language before you hit the “Search” button.

Nvidia’s website will then show you the latest drivers for your card, which you can download and install with ease. We hope you already have the latest Chrome or Edge browser update installed on your computer.

Step 2: Open Nvidia Control Panel

Moving on, open Nvidia Control Panel on your Windows PC. We will demonstrate the steps on a Windows 11 PC, but the steps are mostly the same on Windows 10 as well. Here’s how to go about it:

First, right click on the desktop and select “Show more options” in the context menu.

Now, a new context menu will open, and you will find the “Nvidia Control Panel” option. Click on it.

Step 3: Enable RTX Video Enhancement

Once the Nvidia Control Panel is open, you need to navigate to “Adjust video image settings” at the bottom of the left pane.

In the right pane, look for the “RTX video enhancement” option. Here, enable the “Super resolution” checkbox, and select a quality level from the drop-down menu. Remember, the higher the quality setting, the better the image quality. However, it will also consume more GPU horsepower.

Step 4: Try Out Nvidia VSR Right Now!

Once enabled, power up the Chrome or Edge browser on your Windows PC. Open your favorite streaming platform and play any video at resolutions between 360p and 1440p (preferably full-screen). Nvidia Video Super Resolution will kick into action and upscale the content on your screen instantly.

Note: If you have a laptop with an Nvidia RTX 30 or 40-series GPU, it’s a good idea to plug in the charger to ensure the discrete GPU is enabled. Nvidia Video Super resolution relies on the Tensor Cores built into RTX GPUs, so you will need the dGPU running the show.

Use Nvidia Video Super Resolution Right Now

Taking your viewing experience to the next level has never been easier. Plus, you don’t have to pay extra for better quality. If you have a compatible Nvidia GPU, I highly recommend turning on Nvidia VSR. In our brief time testing the feature, we noticed that the video had better sharpness and clarity. We hope the steps in this guide proved helpful for you! Which movie would you watch first after turning on Nvidia RTX VSR? Let us know in the comments below.