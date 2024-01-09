Honkai Star Rail Is Coming to Nvidia GeForce Now Cloud Gaming Service

Honkai Star Rail is one of the biggest gacha TRPG games played across multiple platforms — Mobile, PC, and consoles. After dominating the mobile gaming scene in 2023 and winning the Best Mobile Game of the Year, the popular gacha game is making its next cloud gaming appearance with Nvidia’s GeForce Now. Great news for Trailerblazers, @honkaistarrail is coming soon to #GeForceNOW! 🚂#HonkaiStarRail https://t.co/VRrC6UMU4s— Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) January 9, 2024

Earlier today, the official account of Nvidia GeForceNow tweeted the Penacony trailer and confirmed that Honkai Star Rail is soon coming to GeForce Now. However, GeForce Now is not going to be Honkai Star Rail’s Cloud Gaming debut as it is already available on Now.gg, another cloud gaming service.

The news comes when Honkai Star Rail is setting up to release one of its biggest versions, adding an entirely new world — Penacony, with its unique puzzles, travel mechanics, and characters. The date for HSR to feature in GeForce Now is still not revealed, but we can assume it will happen around the release of Honkai Star Rail version 2.0, on February 8th, 2024.

Nvidia’s GeForce Now service currently has over 25 million subscribers, as per calculations at the end of 2023. The popular cloud gaming service already features some of the biggest games, like Baldur’s Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077, and Forza Horizon 5.

Adding Honkai Star Rail to GeForce Now during one of its biggest version releases will give gamers another reason to try out Nvidia’s Cloud gaming service.