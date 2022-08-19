Nvidia GeForce Now Gets Support for 1440p and 120fps on Chrome

Nvidia’s GeForce Now game streaming platform is getting a new update, which now allows for support for a higher screen resolution and frame rate on browsers like Chrome and even Edge on a PC. Check out the details below.

GeForce Now’s RTX 3080 tier now supports 1440p screen resolution and 120fps frame rate on Chrome and Edge on the streaming platform’s web version. This will provide more flexibility to gamers as they can easily enjoy games in high resolution even via a web browser.

Image: Nvidia

To recall, the RTX 3080 GeForce Now plan was announced with support for 1440p resolution and 120fps frame rate. However, this required dedicated Windows and Mac apps.

Now, this won’t be the case as the GeForce Now users can easily play games in 1440p resolution and choose the 120fps frame rate option directly via Chrome or Edge. The process only requires them to visit play.geforcenow.com and simply change the resolution/frame rate options via the Settings menu.

To recall, the GeForce Now TRX 3080 tier enables low latency, ray-tracing, 4K HDR, and more improvements to the gameplay. It is priced at $19.9 (~ Rs 1,500) a month.

In addition to this, Nvidia has announced 6 new games that will reach GeForce Now this week. The list includes Thymesia, Century: Age of Ashes, Clanfolk, Coromon, HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed, and Phoenix Point.

So, what are your thoughts on the new update for GeForce Now? Let us know in the comments below.