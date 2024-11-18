Honkai Star Rail 2.7 Leak: Free 5-star Character Selector and 1600 Stellar Jades

Honkai Star Rail 2.7 is only a couple of weeks away from release and soon we are going to get the 2.7 Livestream revealing information about the version. We already know that the version will feature two new 5-star characters — Fugue and Sunday. Other than that, the 2.7 version will add a new area in the Astral Express and the Trailblazer will finally get their own room. But that’s not where the excitement stops for the 2.7 version, as it is also rumored to hold a sneak peek of Herta’s true form at the end of it. Now, another leak has surfaced revealing that HSR 2.7 will also give away a free 5-star character.

Honkai Star Rail 2.7 Free 5-star Character Selector Leaked

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (in-game screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)

A recent leak via StepLeaks posted on Reddit and marked as Reliable, reveals that a free standard 5-star selector would be made available in version 2.7 as the “Gift of the Express”. This 5-star character selector will feature the seven 5-star standard banner characters — Clara, Yanqing, Himeko, Bronya, Geopard, Welt, and Bailu. Alongside a free character, the players are also rumored to receive 1,600 Stellar Jades.

Around a similar time last year, Hoyoverse gave away Dr. Ratio for free, and this time they are doing it again but with the Standard 5-star characters. The game already allows players to get a free 5-star Standard character after the 300th Standard banner pull, so now players can have two 5-star standard banner characters of their choice. However, remember that this is still a leak, although marked as Reliable. Always take it with a grain of salt until official information is released by Hoyoverse.

So, that’s it. What do you think about getting another free 5-star character of your choice in version HSR 2.7? The extra Stellar Jades would surely help with Sunday and Fugue’s banners. Other than that, you can always use HSR codes to get more Stellar Jades when you need them. Tell us which 5-star Standard banner character you are looking forward to getting in the comment section.