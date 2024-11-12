Upcoming Honkai Star Rail Characters Leaked for HSR 3.0 and Beyond

Amphoreus is going to be the next big Trailblazing arc for Honkai Star Rail players, and it will be set into motion from version 3.0. The version 3.x is setting up to be a massive update, with rumors about a new Path, a playable emanator, and multiple new mechanics. Other than that, many of the old characters are also receiving hidden updates, like Fu Xuan having her ability updated for the upcoming Servant mechanic. With each passing day, we get more exciting leaks about the upcoming update. One recent leak has revealed the upcoming character lineup for the early HSR 3.x versions.

Honkai Star Rail 3.x Character Lineup Leaked

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X, screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)

A recent post via Ubatcha on Reddit compiles information from multiple leakers to reveal the upcoming 3.x character lineup. According to the leak, which is marked as reliable, the character lineup for HSR 3.x will look like this:

HSR 3.0 Leaked Upcoming Characters

HSR 3.1 Leaked Upcoming Characters

Rubinus, 5-star, Harmony, Quantum

Pollux/Polystratus, 5-star, Destruction, Imaginary

HSR 3.2 Leaked Upcoming Characters

Butterfly/Castorice, 5-star, Remembrance, Quantum

With so many characters being planned to be released in the near future, you will need to fill your Stellar Jade storage to pull for all of them. So, take a look at our Honkai Star Rail codes list to get yourself some extra Stellar Jades every few days.

Other than that, there are mentions of the Remembrance Trailblazer, which will likely become playable near the end of the Amphoreus arc. The names of the characters might change, as this is a simple translation of their Chinese name. The leaks also mention that the later part of the 3.x version will be dominated by Nihility units and we might receive the first Nihility sustain. Before you leave, make sure to check out Sunday and Fugue’s kit, who are expected to lead the meta into version 3.x.

Tell us what you think about the leaked character lineup for the early 3.x versions and which character are you planning to invest in after the release.