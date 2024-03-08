Honkai Star Rail First Anniversary Event Rewards Revealed in a New Leak

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 is right around the corner and it is setting up to be one of the biggest updates in the game’s history, especially as it overlaps with their first anniversary. The HSR 2.1 version will have an Anniversary event, rewarding a ton of rewards for players. Honkai Star Rail 2.0 gave us a lot of rewards and we can expect more from the upcoming 2.1 version. Some of these rewards have been leaked recently, so let’s check them out. Image Courtesy: Hoyoverse/Honkai Star Rail

Recent leaks via Astutes Modding have revealed that the new Honkai Star Rail 2.1 anniversary event will reward 940 Stellar Jades in total, a new Phone Wallpaper, and Pom-Pom’s profile avatar. The new phone wallpaper will have the Astral Express theme, celebrating the 1st anniversary of the Astral Express for players. However, the 940 Stellar Jades are just for completing certain milestones in the HSR anniversary events, so there is a chance for the event to reward a lot more Stellar Jades.

There are also leaks for a special Anniversary Pass, which we have no idea what to make of. However, tickets and passes are generally connected to pulling characters, and we might get a surprise free character with the 2.1 version, fingers crossed.

In-game Screenshot: Captured by Sanmay Chakrabarti

The new anniversary event also appears to have a game named Game of Cosmodyssey, with the dice refreshing periodically. We currently don’t have any information about the game, but it definitely sounds fun. We can also expect more events in the HSR 2.1 version, especially more Hanu minigames. Another leak already revealed that Hanu will be using Rocket Launchers in his new mini-game so I am definitely looking forward to it.

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 is also rumored to gift 20 free pulls like 2.0, with the daily login Gift of Odyssey and the daily check-in events. With Aventurine and Acheron being in the HSR 2.1 banners, you will need every bit of Stellar Jades you can muster, and redeem codes are another great way to obtain some free Stellar Jades. Share your thoughts on the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.1 version and the anniversary event rewards in the comments.