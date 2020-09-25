Realme announced its next-gen software skin, Realme UI 2.0, earlier this month. It is based on Oppo’s ColorOS 11 skin and built on top of Android 11. Realme UI 2.0 takes another step closer to vanilla Android while also offering greater customizability with this update. It now lets you set a custom always-on display, icon packs, three different dark themes, and more. You also get a floating window, sleep capsule, and other new privacy features in tow as well.

While the Chinese company detailed all of the new features in Realme UI 2.0, the users have eagerly been waiting to know when their Realme phone will get the update. Well, Realme finally shared the Realme UI 2.0 ‘Early Access’ roadmap for India via an official tweet on Thursday.

The roadmap reveals that the Chinese giant will roll out the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update to 22 devices in its portfolio. Realme X50 Pro is the first device to get the new update, this month itself. It will be followed closely by the Realme 7 and Narzo 20 series in November and December, along with the Realme 6 Pro and X2 Pro. You have the list for the rest of the Realme phones that will get the Realme UI 2.0 update right here:

List of Phones to Get Realme UI 2.0 Update

September 2020 Realme X50 Pro

November 2020 Realme 7 Pro Narzo 20

December 2020 Realme 6 Pro Realme 7 Narzo 20 Pro Realme X2 Pro

January 2021 Realme X3 Realme X3 SuperZoom Realme X2 Realme 6 Realme C15 Realme C12

February 2021 Realme 6i Narzo 10

March 2021 Realme C3 Narzo 10A

Q2 2021 Realme X Realme XT Realme 3 Pro Realme 5 Pro Narzo 20A



The schedule for #realmeUI 2.0 based on #Android11 is out! We are starting with #realmeX50Pro in the month of September, followed by other #realme devices in the coming months.#SeamlessFun Head to #realmeCommunity to know about the early access roadmap: https://t.co/Vn13478m5i pic.twitter.com/VmIHrV4lui — realme (@realmemobiles) September 24, 2020

While the Realme 3 Pro and 5 Pro are set to receive the new Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update, the vanilla Realme 3 and 5 are missing in action. The comments on the company’s tweet are flooded with queries about the same. If the company doesn’t plan on rolling out an Android 11 update to these phones, it could at least offer its new skin, Realme UI 2.0, to these users just like Xiaomi does with MIUI each year.

Also, it is important to note that the aforementioned is the timeline for the first wave of rollout of Realme UI 2.0 ‘Early Access’ builds in India. “The Early Access version for the corresponding model will be released within the above mentioned month in batches – not at the beginning of the month. The stable version will be pushed to all users over a period of time,” says the community post.