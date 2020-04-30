The next title in the popular Assassin’s Creed franchise will be called ‘Valhalla’, Ubisoft has revealed. As part of a teaser released ahead of the official announcement of the upcoming game, the official Assassin’s Creed Twitter account on Wednesday posted a short 14-second video that confirms not only the game’s name, but also that its first official theatrical trailer will be released later today (April 30th).

There’s not a lot of info about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla apart from the fact that it will be set in the Viking era, but we’re hoping that at least some of the mystery should be cleared up by the demo. It will be interesting to see which way Ubisoft is moving with its next Assassin’s Creed title that will be a follow-up to the two latest Assassin’s Creed games – Origins, which was released in 2017 and Odyssey, which came out back in 2018.

Watch the World Premiere of Assassin's Creed Valhalla April 30th at 8am PDT / 5pm CEST. #AssassinsCreed — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) April 29, 2020

While some fans prefer the stealth-action approach of older Assassin’s Creed games, others seem to like the new RPG style of Assassin’s Creed Origins, although, many are still upset over the change. Be that as it may, one would be inclined to believe that the upcoming game will also be an open-world RPG, but that will only be cleared up in a few hours time.

For now, what we do know is that at least 15 different studios worked on Valhalla, with Ubisoft Montreal thanking 14 “co-dev studios all around the world” for their contribution. The way things are shaping up, Assassin’s Creed fans can expect a massive new game in terms of its scope and what it has to offer to gamers. Either way, Assassin’s Creed fans can check out the official livestream on YouTube from 8:15PM IST / 8AM PT.

Featured Image Courtesy: Ubisoft Montreal (via Twitter)