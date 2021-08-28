After confirming the release of its much-awaited Halo Infinite title in December later this year, Microsoft has announced its first custom Xbox Series X console based on the Halo Infinite title recently. The console will feature Halo-themed sounds, lighting, and will come with a matching Xbox controller. Along with that, the company will also release a Halo-themed Xbox Elite 2 wireless controller.

The Redmond giant made the announcement at its Gamescom 2021 showcase, where it also announced to bring cloud gaming support to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. The limited-edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X is to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Halo franchise.

So, the former announcement should come as a delight for long-time Halo fans as the custom Xbox console has all the design elements to take users straight to the Halo universe.

Halo Infinite Xbox Series X and Elite 2 Controller Announced

For starters, the Halo Infinite Xbox Series X comes in a black-grey design along with some golden highlights. There is also a starry pattern on the top half of the console that gives it a more Halo kinda look. As for other design elements, Microsoft replaced the green-colored light at the top of the standard Xbox Series X console with a blue one to match the design. Moreover, the console plays custom startup and function sounds from the Halo universe.

It comes with an Xbox controller that matches the design of the console. Furthermore, the Xbox Series X console will come with a copy of the upcoming Halo Infinite title in the box to complete the set. You can check out the trailer of the Halo-themed Xbox Series X right below.

Now, apart from the custom Xbox Series X set, Microsoft also introduced a special Halo-themed Xbox Elite 2 controller. It comes in a metallic green-colored design along with black ABXY buttons and a gold D-pad – making it look like Master Chief. So, if you are not looking to invest in an Xbox Series X console, you should also get the Halo-themed Elite 2 wireless controller.

Price and Availability

Coming to the price, the limited edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X bundle will be priced at $549 in the US. In India, it will be sold for Rs 54,990. The Xbox Elite 2 wireless controller, on the other hand, will cost $199 (~Rs. 14,839).

As for availability, both the Halo-themed Xbox Series X and wireless Elite 2 controller will be available to buy from Microsoft’s official website, starting from November 15. However, the Redmond giant says that the console will be available in very limited quantities. You can pre-order the Halo Infinite-themed Xbox Series X and the Xbox Elite 2 controller via the corresponding links.