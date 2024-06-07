Harry Potter Quidditch Champions Flies in September 2024

It’s every Potterhead’s dream to put their hand over the broom and say “up”. While Hogwarts Legacy fulfilled that flying fantasy, being in a Quidditch game was far from our grasp. That dream is about to become a reality with Harry Potter Quidditch Champions.

Announced in the Summer Game Fest 2024, Quidditch Champions brings the classic Harry Potter characters to the world of the popular game with skills, wits, and a lot of magic. The game will let you recreate the fantasy as a solo player or with friends through co-op matches or against opponents in full online matches! Image Courtesy: Portkey Games

Players will be able to choose from various roles like Beater, Chaser, Keeper, and more depending on their choice.

Harry Potter Quidditch Champions will be released on September 3, 2024. The game will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam and Epic Games). After being in playtests for over a year it seems the season of Quidditch is finally here.

Are you excited to drink up your Felix Felicis and win the next Quidditch Champions game? Share with us in the comments below.