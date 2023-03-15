Hammer Ace 3.0 Smartwatch Launched in India

Indian wearable brand Hammer has launched the new Ace 3.0 smartwatch. This is the latest one to enter the crowded space of affordable smartwatches and falls under Rs 2,000. Check out the price, features, and more details below.

Hammer Ace 3.0: Specs and Features

The Hammer Ace 3.o smartwatch has a 1.85-inch IPS display with 500 nits of brightness and supports easy readability in sunlight. There’s support for Bluetooth 5.0 and an inbuilt microphone and a speaker for the Bluetooth Calling functionality. You get to save up to 50 numbers on the watch.

The health features include a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, and even a step tracker. You also get to measure the blood pressure and practice breathing exercises. There’s the option to track various activities with the help of over 60 sports modes.

Commenting on the launch, Rohit Nandwani, Founder and COO, Hammer, said, “We are thrilled to launch the ACE 3.0 Smart Watch, which not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our customers in terms of design, functionality, and affordability. We are committed to providing innovative and high-quality products to our customers, and the ACE 3.0 Smart Watch is a testament to our dedication. With its customizable features and high-performance capabilities, we believe the ACE 3.0 Smart Watch will revolutionize the affordable smartwatch segment and become a must-have for tech-savvy consumers.“

The watch has a 190mAh battery, which can last for up to 5 days on a single charge. The Ace 3.0 smartwatch comes with over 150 watch faces (including the cloud-based ones) and has various menu UI styles.

Other details include the Dual mode for calling to pair the phone with two different devices, password protection, camera/music controls, a calculator, an alarm clock, in-app GPS, a Raise to Wake feature, and a Find my phone or watch feature. It also supports an IP67 rating and Google Assistant or Siri. The Hammer Ace 3.0 is compatible with the Hryfine app.

Price and Availability

The Hammer Ace 3.0 smartwatch retails at Rs 1,999 (Rs 1,499 on Amazon) and can be purchased via Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Nykaa, TataCliq, Cred, and even the company’s website. It competes with the likes of the NoiseFit Crew, the Fire-Boltt Tank, and more.

Buy Hammer Ace 3.0 via Amazon (Rs 1,499)