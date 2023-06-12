Hammer Fit+ Smartwatch Includes Games, a Stress Monitor, and More

Hammer has launched the new Fit+ smartwatch in India. The one comes with exciting features like inbuilt games, a stress monitor, a big display, and so much more at under Rs 3,000. Have a look at the details below.

Hammer Fit+: Specs and Features

The Hammer Fit+ has a 1.85-inch display with 500 nits of brightness and a screen resolution of 240 x 286 pixels. It has a metallic build and features fewer bezels around the screen. There’s also support for detachable straps.

The smartwatch comes with 5 menu styles and more than 100 watch faces to choose from. There’s a built-in microphone and speaker to enable Bluetooth Calling. You can perform controls like mute calls, shift calls, and even change the volume levels via the watch.

The health features include a blood pressure monitor, a SpO2 monitor, a heart rate sensor, a sleep tracker, and a period tracker too. You also get to practice breathing exercises, count the calories, steps taken, and the distance covered. There’s also support for in-app GPS.

The Fit+ can last up to 5 days and comes with features like the Theatre mode, Find My Phone, inbuilt games, a calculator, an alarm clock, a stopwatch, DND mode, a flashlight, gesture control on music and camera, and much more.

It is compatible with both Android and iOS and comes with Google Assistant and Siri support, respectively. Ther Hammer Fit+ can be accessed in Hindi and also supports an IP67 rating.

Price and Availability

The Hammer Fit+ retails at Rs 2,399 and can be bought via Amazon and the company’s website. It rivals options like the boAt Wave Electra, the NoiseFit Twist, and more.

Buy Hammer Fit+ via Amazon