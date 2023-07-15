Hammer Launches Two New Smartwatches In India; Starts at Rs 1,299

Homegrown wearable brand Hammer has introduced two new smartwatches, Active 2.0 and Cyclone, in India. While the Active 2.0 seems like a complete Apple Watch Ultra ripoff, the Cyclone features a round display. While the Active 2.0 offers “seamless wireless charging,” the Cyclone comes with IP67 water resistance. Check out the complete specifications and price details of both smartwatches below.

Hammer Active 2.0: Specs and Features

The Apple Watch lookalike Hammer Active 2.0 features a square metallic chassis that houses a 1.95-inch IPS display with 600 nits of brightness, Always On Display (AOD) functionality, and 100+ cloud-based watch faces. The frame is home to three Action buttons that can trigger different quick action functionalities along with a speaker grill on the left and a single microphone on the right.

One of the key USPs of the smartwatch is that it supports Bluetooth calling and wireless charging. However, the smartwatch doesn’t come with fast charging and requires two hours for a full charge. It also has an average battery life of up to 2 days on a single charge.

The Active 2.0 is your perfect health companion with over 60 sports modes along with a plethora of wellness sensors to keep you up and running. You get a dedicated heart rate tracker, active sleep monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, temperature tracking, as well as women’s health tracking.

There is support for the MASWEAR app for both Android and iOS to gain complete access to your smartwatch customization features and fitness and wellness data. Additional highlighting features of the smartwatch include a password protection facility, smart notifications, AI-voice assistant support, and prompt reminders. Grab yours today in Black and Blue color options.

Hammer Cyclone: Specs and Features

Hammer Cyclone features a respectable 1.39-inch round-dial display with 600 nits of brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. The display additionally offers 100+ cloud-based watch faces and 3 UI themes to choose from. The display is encased within a round metallic chassis that offers a functional crown on the right. You can choose between midnight black, coral peach, navy blue, and ash grey color options for the Cyclone smartwatch.

With Bluetooth 5.2 and a digital microphone and speaker array, the Cyclone offers superior call quality. There is support for magnetic charging along with support for AI voice assistants.

The Cyclone can be your comprehensive fitness and wellness guide with over 100 sports modes and features like sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, SPO2 monitoring, and much more.

There is IP67 water resistance as well. With the MASWEAR app, you can gain access to all of your fitness and wellness data as well as gain a plethora of smartwatch-related features. It is compatible with both Android and iOS. Additional highlight features of the watch are smart notifications, adjustable vibration intensity, music control, power saving mode, and Find My Device functionality.

Price and Availability

The Hammer Active 2.0 and Cyclone smartwatches are priced at Rs 1,899 and Rs 1,299 respectively. Both devices will be available starting today as part of the Amazon Prime Day sale.

