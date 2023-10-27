Hammer Launches New Ultra Classic, Polar, and Conquer Smartwatches

Indian wearable brand Hammer has introduced three new smartwatches in India called the Ultra Classic, Polar, and Conquer. All three of them are affordable options and come with features like a big 2-inch display, an AI voice assistant, and much more. Have a look at the details below.

Hammer Ultra Classic: Specs and Features

The Ultra Classic looks a lot like the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and features a 2.01-inch LCD display with 600 nits of brightness, a 60Hz refresh rate, and the Always-on-Display (AOD) feature. You get multiple watch face options too. It has a sleek design, which includes a functional crown and detachable straps.

There’s support for Bluetooth 5.3, which can also enable calling (thanks to the speaker and microphone). You get health features like a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, blood pressure monitoring, sleep tracking, period tracking, and more. You can also get sedentary reminders. There are multiple sports modes and features like music/camera controls, inbuilt games, password protection, support for various languages, and much more. The Ultra Classic comes with an IP67 rating and has Black and Orange color variants.

Hammer Polar: Specs and Features

The Hammer Polar also has a 2.01-inch display and supports the AOD functionality. It is very similar to the Ultra Classic smartwatch and carries the same features like support for Bluetooth Calling (via Bluetooth 5.0) and an IP67 rating.

You also get the same health features and multiple sports modes. Additional functionalities include camera/music controls, support for 24 languages, sedentary reminders, password protection, and much more. It comes in Ice Grey and Black color options.

Hammer Conquer: Specs and Features

The Hammer Conquer has a slightly bigger 2.02-inch AMOLED display and supports Bluetooth Calling (via Bluetooth 5.2). There’s support for a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a blood pressure monitor, a sleep tracker, and a period tracker. You also get 100+ sports modes to track various activities.

There are multiple watch faces, weather updates, different UI styles, inbuilt games, and much more. It also comes with an IP67 rating. The Hammer Conquer comes in Grey and Black colors.

Price and Availability

The Hammer Ultra Classic is priced at Rs 1,399, the Polar at Rs 1,299, and the Conquer at Rs 2,999. These smartwatches will be available via Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Nykaa, TataCliq, CRED, and the company’s website.

Featured Image: Hammer Ultra Classic