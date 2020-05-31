Back in 2018, we caught rumours of the next game in the Grand Theft Auto series releasing in 2022. Now, recent activity from Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of the GTA games developers, suggests that GTA VI will incept the market in 2023.

Although GTA V continues to dominate the market, especially after Epic Games gave it away for free recently, we simply cannot wait for GTA VI to release. Well, it looks like we have to wait for another three years to play the next-gen GTA game.

Now, Take-Two Interactive, each year, files a Form 10-K with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. In the filing, the company states how much it plans to spend on marketing over the next five years. It usually spends around $10 million to $40 million each fiscal year on marketing.

However, the recent SEC filing from the company points out that the game-makers are planning to spend an amount of over $89 million just for the fiscal year 2024, which starts from March 31, 2023.

So, this sudden shift in the marketing budget has led to the speculation that Rockstar Games will be releasing the GTA VI in 2023 sometime. Well, if you think about it, it all makes sense as the GTA and the Red Dead Redemption series of games are the flagship games of the developers.

Also, last time Take-Two Interactive spent so much on marketing was back in 2018, when Red Dead Redemption II released. In addition to that, the company also recently announced that it is planning to release 93 titles over the next five years, starting from 2021. So, there is a high chance that we might see GTA VI release in mid-2023 or early 2024.