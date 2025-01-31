GTA 6 Release Date Leaked by Store Listing Is Debunked

Books, Movies, Anime, and any entertainment cannot stay away from the leaker’s grasp, and the most anticipated game of 2025, Grand Theft Auto 6, is no exception. The latest revelation earlier by a video game store from Uruguay might have sparked noises after it leaked the GTA 6 release date. But how credible is the Grand Theft Auto 6 store listing? Read, as we share the debunked truth behind the GTA 6 release date that was leaked by store listing.

As spotted on a video game store XUruguay on a now-deleted page, GTA 6 is supposed to be released on September 17. However, as soon as the fans saw the PlayStation 5 exclusive tag in the store listing, they started doubting the leak. We already know that GTA 6 will be released on both Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 which questions the listing already. Although the release timeline is exactly as TakeTwo confirmed, Fall 2025 is a big window.

The individual who initially shared this leak inquired with XUruguay about the source of the date. The store responded by claiming that the information came directly from their partnership with PlayStation. However, this rumor did not last long.

Within a day of the leaked release date of GTA 6 by the video games store, the page was deleted. Soon after that, XUruguay shared the official statement regarding the situation. As per the statement, the store claims they are fans of the Grand Theft Auto franchise and are also excited like others. This led them to take the GTA 5 release date as a reference and use it as one for the next edition.

Before apologizing to the fans, the site also says, “It was not our intention to generate confusion and we want to clarify that we did not receive at any time from any of the Brands, any official information about the release date of the game. Like you, the only rumors that we are aware of are that it may be in Fall 2025 (September, October, or November), but there is nothing officially confirmed and we have no other additional information.” They continue by saying,

On behalf of the entire XUruguay team we apologize if we excite any gamer or affect any person with the wrong release date of GTA VI, which was simply a mistake, a new guy tells us the release date of GTA on Google (it was GTA V) and we said OK, then put it in (it was more of an internal joke that escalated) and then the speculation began, we know that it is not the correct date since the releases are on Tuesdays or Friday and this date is a Wednesday.

To end the statement, the game store says that the GTA 6 listing release date was speculation, and they admit their mistake. Whether it was a joke or not, this sparked a lot of noise in the industry. Well, we have yet to hear anything from Take-Two or Rockstar.

What are your thoughts about the GTA 6 release date getting leaked and debunked on the same day? Do you think it was a marketing strategy? Do tell us in the comments.