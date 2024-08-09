GTA 6 Release Window Still Fall 2025, Reconfirms Take-Two

Ever since GTA 6’s announcement in 2023, tensions about the game reaching us on time have been high. Even though Rockstar confirmed the GTA 6 release window to be Fall 2025, there were talks of the game being delayed. Well, you can rest easy as Take-Two has reaffirmed that GTA 6 will indeed be released in its planned timeline.

The confirmation comes from the latest Take-Two financial update for the fiscal quarter of 2025. Found under the section of Product Releases was GTA 6 with its release stated as “Fall of Calender 2025.” We don’t know about you but that’s as official a game release confirmation as one will get.

Besides confirming the GTA 6 release window, the earnings call also went on to highlight more titles including the likes of WWE 2K25, Sid Meier’s Civilization VII, and Judas. However, we all know where our focus is.

The GTA 6 confirmation is a nice change of pace. As someone so used to seeing games either being delayed or rushed through the door, Take-Two standing strong on GTA 6 inspires faith in me.

That being said, what do you think about GTA 6’s confirmation? Let us know in the comments below!