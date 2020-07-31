After months of anticipation, Google plans to finally take the wraps off its next budget smartphone — the Pixel 4a on August 3. Take the wraps off? We already know almost everything about this affordable Pixel phone. So, it would be more like an official price reveal.

Google has shared a bunch of new teaser for the Pixel 4a. The online store now has a dedicated microsite for ‘The Google Just What You’ve Been Waiting For Phone’ that confirms the launch for next week. The ‘Just What You’ve Been Waiting For’ text will initially appear in grey and change color on clicking. You need to match the colors to the official Google logo (blue, red, yellow, blue, green, red) to reveal the message.

This microsite also has some ‘lorem ipsum’ text but Google has sneakily added some references to the phone’s software and camera capabilities into it. You will find words such as ‘videus chatum’, ‘lowlightena capturum’, and ‘bokehus’ among others. You can also see the outline of a phone on this page but I’m unsure whether its the Pixel 4a or not.

Google is also taking a dig at leaks and tipsters. It has updated the account’s name on Twitter and Facebook to ‘The Google RTing, Meme Loving, Info Sharing Stream’ for fun. The company has also updated its header images on social media to confirm one of the new hardware aspects of the Pixel 4a – the punch-hole selfie camera. You can see the same in the image above. It also includes colored boxes, which obviously hints at the Pixel 4a in one way or another.

Pixel 4a: Specs, Features & Pricing

Everything from the design internal specs, and the pricing details for the Pixel 4a have leaked online over the past few months. Google was expected to take the wraps off its much-awaited Pixel 3a successor at Google I/O 2020. It was, however, canceled due to the widespread COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, the company had to constantly push back the date and that brings us to August 3.

Pixel 4a will arrive with a simple and modern design. It will sport a tiny square camera module with a single 12.2MP Sony IMX363 sensor. You will also find a physical fingerprint sensor on the rear. On the front, Pixel 4a will feature an almost bezel-less design with an 8MP punch-hole selfie camera. It’s expected to be a 5.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080 x 2340) OLED display – with the standard 60Hz refresh rate.

If you haven’t heard already, Pixel 4a will be powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC, which is already found aboard some popular mid-range phones like Realme X2, Redmi K20, and others. It will be coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. You will also find a 3,080mAh battery (measly in comparison to 5,000mAh battery phones in similar or lower price brackets) with 18W fast-charging support onboard.

As for the pricing, Pixel 4a is rumored to undercut the Apple iPhone SE (2020) by $50. This means Pixel 4a will most likely start at $349 (~Rs. 26,000) as compared to the $399 retail price tag of the SE (2020). It will go up against the newly launched OnePlus Nord as well in this price segment.