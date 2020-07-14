Google’s upcoming mid-ranger Pixel 4a has leaked extensively over the past couple of months. We already know everything about the design and internals. We are merely waiting on the launch date or a surprise official announcement at the moment. But, if you want an official look at the Pixel 4a, well, Google has jumped the gun itself. It has accidentally leaked the Pixel 4a via its own Canadian Google Store today.

As you can see in the screenshot of the Google Store, the company was supposed to show off the Nest Wi-Fi on the home page. But, where’s the Nest Wi-Fi? All we got a first official look at was the unannounced Pixel 4a. And what’s surprising is that the official render was up on the home page for quite some time. It has now been fixed.

One thing that you should notice in the Pixel 4a render is the date on the home screen. The screen has the date of May 12th, which means Google originally planned to unveil its newest mid-range phone at its developer conference, Google I/O 2020, if it hadn’t been canceled.

The Pixel 4a render above confirms all the leaks. We see a matte black Pixel 4a with a mint green power button. There’s a punch-hole selfie camera on the front and a square camera cutout with a single sensor and LED flash on the rear. The physical fingerprint sensor is also baked on the rear, as shown above.

Pixel 4a Rumored Specs

I bet a lot of you may already be familiar with the specs but here’s a quick roundup of what to expect from the Pixel 4a. It will feature a 5.81-inch Full-HD+ OLED display and backed by the Snapdragon 730G chipset that’s also found aboard the Redmi K20. You will find a 12.2MP camera on the rear and an 8MP camera on the front.

The device will come equipped with a 3,080mAh battery with 18W fast-charging via the USB Type-C charging port onboard. It will include a 3.5mm headphone jack – the same as its predecessor. The device will run Android 10 out-of-the-box if it launches within the next few weeks. However, if the launch happens alongside the Pixel 5 later this year, then the mid-range will arrive with Android 11 in tow.

As per the rumors, Pixel 4a will arrive at a starting price of $349. It will undercut the Apple iPhone SE in an attempt to snatch the crown for the most value-for-money phone in this price bracket.