A couple of days back, Google announced its annual Google Play Indie Games Festival. The festival serves as a platform for indie developers to show their innovative design ideas and technical expertise.

This year’s Indie Game festival will feature competitions for developers from several European countries, Japan, and South Korea. Unfortunately, India is not one of the participating countries.

The European countries included are Austria, Belgium, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

Google will provide attractive prizes for winners including a chance to enter the final events in Warsaw, Tokyo or Seoul, promotions on Google Play Store and other developer-centric channels, access to Google’s developer events, and personalized consultation sessions with Google team.

To participate in the contests, your team must not contain over 50 employees. You will have to submit your game entry to the Google team. Notably, the game must be new and should be released at least in open beta between May 7 last year and March 2, 2020.

From the entries, Google’s team will shortlist 20 entries in each region. These entries will be showcased at festival events where it will get further shortlisted to 10 by Google team, industry experts, and the audience. Three winners from these 10 will win top prizes.

You can enter by signing up here. The deadline for submissions is March 2, 2020, at 3 pm CET and the event will take place on the 25th of April.