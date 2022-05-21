Google Pixel Watch Specs Leaked and This Might Be Good News

Google has already confirmed that the Pixel Watch will arrive this fall by showing its teaser at the I/O 2022 event. While currently, we only know what it will look like, rumors have started showing up to reveal details on its internals. It was recently speculated that the watch will come with a four-year-old chip. Now more spec details have arrived and it could be good news for many. Have a look.

Pixel Watch to Have Two Processors!

A report by 9To5Google corroborates the presence of Samsung’s Exynos 9110 chip, which is a four-year-old chip. However, it is also revealed that it will be accompanied by a co-processor to handle various tasks without overloading the main chip.

This will be similar to how the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ uses a secondary processor to manage the Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality and more tasks. If this is what it is, we can expect goodness on the performance part, which was otherwise questioned when the previous report came in.

That said, we don’t know if Google plans to bring a Tensor-branded co-processor for this and the bigger question is, will this be true? We will have to wait for Google’s word on this.

It is also suggested that the Pixel Watch will come with 32GB of onboard storage, which is a lot if we compare it to the storage options provided by various smartwatches at present. We assume that this storage capacity will help in downloading songs from apps like Spotify and even YouTube Music, which recently came to Wear OS for direct music streaming.

And then, more RAM is expected too. The report reveals that the Pixel Watch might come with 2GB of RAM or even more, which is more than what the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 offers. This could again improve the Google Watch’s performance and maybe, using an old chip might not feel like a problem!

Various health-related features like a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 monitor, and loads are pretty obvious. But, we still need more concrete details as what we are hearing now are rumors. We will update you with the details. So, stay tuned, and do tell us what you think about the latest Google Pixel Watch spec leak in the comments below.