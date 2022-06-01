Google Pixel Watch Battery Might Last You Just a Day: Report

Google’s Pixel Watch has been the subject of numerous rumors even before it was officially teased at the recent I/O 2022 event. We have heard about its possible processor, battery capacity, and much more. Joining the list of leaks, we now have the latest information, which has more battery-related details and it might not be impressive. Check them out below.

More Pixel Watch Battery Details Surface

A recent report by 9To5Google claims that the Pixel Watch will last for a day on a single charge as per recent estimates. However, the conditions leading to this battery life aren’t known. We don’t know if this is because the Always-on-Display (AOD) is enabled or if the sleep tracking is on for an entire night.

For Wear OS standards, the single-day battery life is not really surprising. It is said that the Fossil Gen 6 can last a day. With the aforementioned capabilities, including GPS turned on, this can easily be standard battery life for most smartwatches.

However, the surprising and rather disappointing part is that the Google Pixel Watch might not come with fast charging via its “magnetic to USB-C cable.“ It is expected to take around 110 minutes to fully charge, which is a long wait. For reference, the Apple Watch Series 7 can be charged from 0 to 80% charge in about 45 minutes.

To recall, a previous report suggested that the Pixel Watch will be backed by a big 300mAh battery and might last somewhere between 24 and 48 hours. It remains to be seen if these estimates will be true at the time of launch or will end up changing.

As for other expectations, Google’s first smartwatch could come with a four-year-old Exynos 9110 chip and could be accompanied by a co-processor to make the performance bit rather smooth. It is also said to be equipped with 2GB or more RAM and 32GB of storage, which is quite a lot.

Health-tracking features like a heart rate monitor and sleep tracking are confirmed, while a SpO2 tracker and more are in tow. Plus, we already know the design, which includes a circular dial and a seamless integration of the straps. The Pixel Watch launch timeline is this fall, alongside the Pixel 7 series but an exact date is unknown. So, stay tuned for more updates like these on the watch, and don’t forget to share your thoughts regarding its battery life in the comments below.