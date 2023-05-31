Google Pixel Watch 2 to Ditch Exynos Chip in Favor of Snapdragon

Google launched its first-ever smartwatch back in October last year. However, the major downturn of the smartwatch was its processor. It used a very old Exynos 9110 processor, which debuted with the first Samsung Galaxy watch. Now, things are looking to change for good. The second generation Pixel Watch is set to welcome Snapdragon’s latest chipset for wearables. More on this below.

Google Pixel Watch 2 Chipset Details Leaked

According to an exclusive scoop via 9To5Google, the second generation Pixel Watch will be powered by the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset. This inclusion can eliminate every shortcoming the Pixel Watch was mocked.

The W5+ Gen 1 is fabricated with a 4nm process compared to the 10nm process of the Exynos 9110. It also offers four A53 cores at 1.7GHz with dual Adreno 702 GPUs (1GHz), compared to the two Cortex-A53 cores of the Exynos chipset. It was also expected to come with the Exynos W920 or the W980 but seems like it won’t be the case.

The biggest impact of this shift will be on the battery life of the Pixel Watch 2. Although the Pixel Watch 2 is not expected to pack a noticeably bigger battery, it is expected to offer 24 hours of battery life with AOD turned on. To recall, Google claimed that the Pixel Watch can last up to 24 hours with AOD turned off. This means that with AOD turned off, the Pixel Watch 2 can last well over 2 days on a single charge.

Apart from this, the smartwatch could offer fitness-related features like an Electrodermal sensor for stress tracking, a skin temperature, an SPO2 monitor, and more. Google will surely not move away from the dome-shaped design of the Pixel Watch. However, we can expect thin bezels and a slightly larger display. It can also come with increased RAM and storage. The Pixel Watch 2 is expected to arrive with the Pixel 8 lineup later this year.

This will be brought forth along with WearOS 4 announced at Google I/O 2023. It is no doubt that Google will offer several updates and optimizations with the upcoming Pixel Watch. It is also expected to be the first smartwatch to come with the latest wearable OS.

As time progresses, we will surely see more updates on the upcoming smartwatch from Google. Stay tuned for further updates and do share your thoughts on this latest development in the comments below.

Featured Image: Google Pixel Watch