Samsung has launched the Galaxy Watch 4 series – Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at its Galaxy Unpacked event today. Notably, these are the first smartwatches to equip the all-new 5nm Exynos W920 chipset. It is also noteworthy that these new Galaxy watches run the WearOS-based One UI Watch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and 4 Classic: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 comes in 40mm and 44mm variants, while you can choose between 42mm and 46mm variants for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. You get a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 396 x 396-pixel resolution and Gorilla Glass DX+ protection (DX on Classic) on the 40mm and 42mm models. With the 44mm and 46mm models, Samsung offers a larger 1.4-inch AMOLED display and 450 x 450 resolution with DX+ (DX on Classic) protection.

The chipset used in the Galaxy Watch 4 series is the 1.18GHz dual-core Exynos W920 based on a 5nm process node. The smartwatch runs on Wear OS powered by Samsung with One UI Watch 3 skin on top. Thanks to Wear OS, you can easily install all of your favorite apps via the Google Play Store, choose between Bixby and Google Assistant, and much more.

The health-related features onboard are body composition measurement, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 blood oxygen monitoring, and sleep tracking. You get IP68 water and dust resistance and MIL-STD-810G rating on the Watch 4 series.

Connectivity options in the Galaxy Watch 4 series include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, and optional 4G LTE. In case you are wondering, it comes with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. Also, both the watches include a loudspeaker and microphone to enable users to place/ take calls. Moreover, you can use Galaxy Watch 4 series to switch ANC modes on your new Galaxy Buds 2.

Price and Availability

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is priced at $349.99 for the Bluetooth model. If you need LTE connectivity, you will have to spend $399.99. The regular Galaxy Watch 4 is priced at $249.99 for the Bluetooth variant and $299.99 with LTE connectivity.

You can pre-order the Galaxy Watch 4 series from August 11 and the watches will start shipping on August 27. You can purchase the 44mm Watch 4 in Black, Green, Silver colors and 40mm Watch 4 in Black, Pink Gold, Silver. The Watch 4 Classic comes in Black and Silver color variants. Samsung will also launch a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne limited edition in late September.