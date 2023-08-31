Google Pixel 8 Series Launch Date Announced

We have been hearing about the next-gen Pixel 8 series for a while now and to provide some confirmation on this, we now have the date Google’s new phones will launch, courtesy of Google. Have a look at the details below.

Google has revealed that the Pixel 8 series will launch on October 4 at 10 am ET (7:30 pm IST). This comes just after Apple announced its ‘Wonderlust‘ event scheduled for September 12, which will see the arrival of the much-rumored iPhone 15 lineup. Big fall launches are stressful, but Pixel helps its friend stay cool as a cucumber. #BestPhonesForever



The w8 is almost over. Rest up for #MadeByGoogle on October 4th and sign up for updates: https://t.co/hcAzJ83ajV pic.twitter.com/NWBP2RTdSn— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) August 30, 2023

The company also has a dedicated page where you can get all the updates regarding the new launch. Other than this, nothing has been revealed. Although, we have a slew of rumors, which have given us a fair idea of what the new Pixel phones will be like.

It is said that the design ethos will be taken from last year’s Pixel 7 series while bringing in a few changes here and there with the prominent one being rounded edges. The Pixel 8 is likely to come in Licorice, Peony, and Haze colors while the Pixel 8 Pro could have Licorice, Porcelain, and Sky colors.

Pixel 8 Pro Render/OnLeaks

The vanilla model is likely to have 128GB and 256GB as storage options and the Pro model will include an additional 512GB option. We also get a hint at the 2023 Pixel phones’ display. The Pixel 8 might feature a 6.17-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1400 nits of peak brightness and the 8 Pro could have a bigger 6.7-inch screen with 1600 nits of peak brightness and the same 120Hz refresh rate.

As for the specs, expect the new Tensor G3 chipset with several improvements, a bigger battery, and notable camera upgrades, among other things. Additionally, the elder sibling, the Pixel 8 Pro might have a sensor to measure the body temperature, which could be an interesting thing!

Google is also expected to announce the Pixel Watch 2 and a new pair of Pixel earbuds alongside but we are yet to get concrete information on this. We shall let you know about this once we get more information, so, stay tuned. Are you excited about the new Pixel 8 series? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured Image: Pixel 7 Pro