More Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro Details Leaked; Check Them Out!

Google’s upcoming Pixel 8 series has been a subject of leaks and rumors every now and then and amidst the leaked renders and specs, we have some more details regarding both the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro. Check them out below.

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro Storage and Colors Leaked

A report by Winfuture.de has suggested that the Pixel 8 will have two storage options while the Pixel 8 Pro will go for three. The Pixel 8 is expected with 128GB and 256GB storage configurations and the 8 Pro could have 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB as storage options.

It is also revealed that the vanilla model’s colors will be called Licorice, Peony, and Haze. As for the Pixel 8 Pro, expect Licorice, Porcelain, and Sky options. We still haven’t got a look at these colors, so, it remains to be seen how these will turn out. Although, previously leaked Pixel 8 Pro renders showed a blackish-grey option. We also got a look at an oval-shaped camera hump and rounded edges.

Pixel 8 Pro Render

As for other details, the Pixel 8 is said to have a 6.17-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1400 nits of peak brightness while the 8 Pro could go for a bigger 6.7-inch screen with 1600 nits of peak brightness and the same 120Hz refresh rate.

Both phones are highly expected to get the new Tensor G3 chipset with performance improvements, 50MP cameras with OIS support, up to a 4,950mAh battery with wireless charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and Android 14, among other things. You can also expect a thermometer for the Pixel 8 Pro.

As for the price, there are chances that the Pixel 8 series might see a price increase of up to $100. Google’s next-gen phones are likely to launch later this year but the company is yet to reveal some information. We will let you know when this happens and until then, treat the aforementioned as just rumors. And don’t forget to visit Beebom.com for all the updates you need!

Featured Image Courtesy: OnLeaks