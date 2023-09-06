Google Sheds Light on the Pixel 8 Pro Ahead of October Launch

Google recently confirmed that it will launch the Pixel 8 series on October 4 and now that it’s almost a month left for the same, we have some almost official details regarding the elder sibling, the Pixel 8 Pro, which confirm the design, possible color options, and more. Have a look!

Pixel 8 Pro Design Seems To Be Confirmed

Google, on its Pixel Phone Simulator website (via Dylan Roussel on X), has posted about the Pixel 8 Pro, showcasing its 3D renders. The images confirm the design of the Pixel 8 Pro, which corroborates previous leaks.

The phone is seen with rounded edges instead of flat ones and has the same rear camera setup as the Pixel 7 series. The front is seen housing a center-positioned punch-hole with really thin bezels, although, they haven’t gone entirely. It is also revealed that the Pixel 8 Pro will come in Sky, Porcelain, and Licorice color options. Google recently posted the official 3D renders of the Pixel 8 Pro on their brand new Pixel Simulator website.



These renders confirm the presence of the SIM card tray, body temperature sensor as well as Pro variant colors.https://t.co/vEqlPKkKls pic.twitter.com/NGHQMor5Z9— Dylan Roussel (@evowizz) September 6, 2023

There also appears a SIM card tray, which was previously rumored to be absent as Google’s way of going for the concept of eSIM. Perhaps the most interesting bit is that the Pixel 8 Pro will most likely house a body temperature sensor present at the back next to the camera strip and below the flash. This has been rumored for a while and will require you to bring it close to your forehead to record the body temperature.

Other than this, nothing much has been revealed and we think we could get more details once the launch nears. The Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro are said to have the Tensor G3 chipset and come with several performance and camera enhancements. You can expect a 6.17-inch display and a 6.7-inch display for the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro, respectively, up to 512GB of storage, and more upgrades.

We will keep posted whenever we will get anything substantial related to the Pixel 8 series, so, stay tuned. Also, what are your thoughts about the Pixel 8 Pro design? Share them in the comments below.

Featured Image Courtesy: Dylan Roussel/X