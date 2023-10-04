Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro Now Official; Check out the Details!

Google has finally made the Pixel 8 series flagship series official. This succeeds last year’s Pixel 7 lineup and includes the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro. Both of them arrive with the upgraded Tensor G3 chipset, a 120Hz display, and much more. Both have the power of Google AI for live translations, improved Clear Calling, easy data transfers, and more. You can check out all the details below.

Pixel 8 Series: Specs and Features

The Pixel 8 series resembles its predecessor, as revealed previously. There’s the same metallic stip placed horizontally to house the cameras and the necessary sensors. The slight difference is that the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro have rounded corners.

The Pixel 8 Pro comes with the same 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display as the Pixel 7 Pro and supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 1600 nits of brightness, HDR, and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The Pixel 8, on the other hand, has a smaller 6.2-inch screen size (also smaller than the 6.3-inch display of the Pixel 7) and this time, supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s support for 1400 nits of brightness and HDR too. Its predecessor came with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Google Pixel 8

As for the cameras, the Pixel 8 Pro has seen a major jump from a 12MP main camera to a 50MP one with OIS support. This is accompanied by a 48MP ultra-wide lens and a 48MP telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom. You also get support for up to 30x Super ResZoom. The Pixel 8 settles for a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens with autofocus. It supports up to 8x Super ResZoom. Both phones come with camera features like Photo Unblur, Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Audio Magic Eraser, Best Take, and much more.

Under the hood, there’s the new Tensor G3 chipset with CPU and GPU improvements and Titan M2 security coprocessor. This is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. While the Pixel 8 gets its fuel from a 4,575mAh battery the Pixel 8 Pro has a bigger 5,050mAh battery. You get up to a 30W fast charger along with wireless charging.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

The Pixel 8 series runs stock Android 14 with 7 years of updates. Both of them come with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, Face Unlock, an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and much more. One highlight of the Pixel 8 Pro is that it supports a temperature sensor, as rumored previously. But this is for objects and not the human body.

Price and Availability

The Google Pixel 8 starts at $699 (~ Rs 58,200) and $999 (~ Rs 83,200) and is now up for pre-order in the US. It will be up for grabs, starting October 12. The Pixel 8 Pro comes in Obsidian and Gray colors while the Pixel 8 has Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose colorways.