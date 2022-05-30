Google Pixel 7 Series to Feature the Same Display as the Pixel 6 Phones: Report

Google was kind enough to tease the next-gen Pixel 7 series at its I/O 2022 event, giving us a look at the new Pixel phones. However, we still don’t know about their internals. But thanks to the latest leak, we have some information on the Pixel 7 series’ display. Here’s a look at the details.

Pixel 7 Series Display Details Leaked

Folks at 9To5Google have dug up and found information regarding the Pixel 7 display in the Android Open Source Project. There were two display drivers; C10, which presumably is for the Pixel 7, and P10 for the Pixel 7 Pro. It is found that the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will sport the same display as the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, respectively.

So, the Pixel 7 is expected to come with a 90Hz display with support for a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, will go for a 120Hz display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels. The code also suggests that the 2022 Pixel phones will use the same Samsung panels as the ones seen on last year’s models. It is said the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will use S6E3FC3 and S6E3HC3 panels, respectively.

This appears slightly disappointing as we might not be able to see a lot of display upgrades this year. But, there are a few changes in tow. The Pixel 7 is expected to be relatively smaller than the Pixel 6 with a 1mm narrower and a 2mm shorter display. Although the Pixel 7 Pro won’t see any size changes, it is expected to come with native support for 1080p for the battery-saving capability.

To recall, a previous report suggested that the Pixel 7 will come with a smaller 6.43-inch display, while the Pixel 7 Pro will go for the same 6.7-inch screen as its predecessor.

As for what will lie underneath, we can expect a similar Google Tensor chip or maybe an overclocked version of the Tensor chip to bring in a few improvements. Some camera and battery upgrades are also expected but as of now, we don’t have any detail on the Pixel 7 series spec sheet.

The design part, we already know. The Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will retain the visor design with a few tweaks that look rather attractive. We hope to get more details on Google’s new Pixel phones soon. So, stay tuned for further details. And to clear the air, these details are still rumors, so, it’s best to take them with a grain of salt. Do share your thought on the new Pixel 7 details in the comments below.