Last month, we saw the alleged CAD renders of Google’s next affordable smartphone – the Pixel 5a appear online. If you’re waiting to see if Google will replicate Pixel 4a 5G with an upgraded chipset as the leak claimed, then you’ll be glad to know when to expect an official confirmation. A new launch date rumor for the Pixel 5a is now making rounds of the Internet.

Pixel 5a Launch on June 11?

According to leakster Jon Prosser, the next Google phone may launch on the 11th of June. While he doesn’t exactly mention the device, it is safe to assume that the device in question is the Pixel 5a unless Google seriously steps up its game and launches the now-rumored foldable Pixel.

Given the redundant design, you might not be excited about the Pixel 5a even though it could be the next best-selling Pixel phone in the market. However, there’s good news.

Prosser’s tweet also sheds light on the launch of the next TWS Pixel Buds. According to him, Google will launch the third generation of Pixel Buds sometime in mid-April. Unfortunately, the features of the next Pixel Buds are unknown at this moment. There was an alleged design leak via patents last April, but it remains to be seen if we’ll be getting that design in the product.

Google stuff: New Pixel Buds coming mid-April. New Google phone scheduled for June 11, 2021. Not sure exactly which one it is just yet. 🤔 🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻 pic.twitter.com/vjOzT4M7nx — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 5, 2021

While the news of Pixel Buds 3 is certainly exciting, let’s just hope it doesn’t suffer the same fate as Pixel Buds 2, which faced several delays before going on sale. For those unaware, Google announced the Pixel Buds 2 alongside Pixel 4 at its Made by Google event in October 2019 and made it available for customers in April 2020. Even after this delay, users reported audio cutout issues and Google eventually fixed it with updates after a few months.

Featured Image Courtesy: Voice/@OnLeaks