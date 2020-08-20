Alongside the launch of the mid-range Pixel 4a, Google announced that it will soon be unveiling a 5G variant of the Pixel 4a and the flagship Pixel 5 smartphone. Though we previously learned from Google (officially, in a slip up) that the upcoming devices will go on sale starting from October 8th, we today have a rumored Pixel hardware event launch date as well.

The Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 will officially be unveiled on September 30th, as per well-known tipster Jon Prosser. He states that the Pixel 5 will arrive in a black and green colorway while the Pixel 4a 5G will initially be available only in a black color variant. Google will make a white Pixel 4a 5G available later in October.

What we see in the system is Pixel 5 5G (black and green)

Pixel 4a 5G (black)

– September 30 Pixel 4a 5G (white)

– October — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 19, 2020

The aforementioned launch date does line up with the official leaked sale date. And if you have been out of the loop, Google is rumored to bake the Snapdragon 765G chipset in both the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. The company has already given us a brief look at the design, as seen in the header image. Pixel 5 seems to have a more premium brushed metal finish while the Pixel 4a 5G will look and feel similar to its younger sibling.

As for the pricing, Google has itself confirmed that the Pixel 4a 5G will start at $499 (around Rs. 37,499). The Pixel 5 will most likely come with a lower price tag due to the lack of a flagship chipset. The rumors point towards a $699 starting price for the Pixel 5 5G. There won’t be a Pixel 5 XL variant this time around but you can opt for Pixel 4a 5G if you want a bigger phone with amazing cameras.