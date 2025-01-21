Home > News > Leaked Google Documents Reveal Pixel 10a and Pixel 11’s Bear-Themed Codenames

Leaked Google Documents Reveal Pixel 10a and Pixel 11’s Bear-Themed Codenames

Abubakar Mohammed
hand holding 2024 Pixel 9 in Porcelain colorway in front of a bluish green background
  • Unsurprisingly, the Pixel 11 series consists of four devices.
  • The codenames for Pixel 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro XL are cubs, grizzly, and kodiak.
  • The codenames for Pixel 11 Pro Fold and Pixel 10a are yogi and stallion.

Google’s Pixel lineup is infamous for leaking almost a year before launch, and it looks like that trend isn’t going anywhere. The Pixel 10 release is still quite far. However, the codenames for the Pixel 11 and Pixel 10a series, set to launch in 2026, are already out. Pixel 10 series codenames leaked not too long ago, and it’s surprising Pixel 11’s are already here.

According to Android Authority, Google is working on four Pixel 11 models, all bearing (pun intended) bear-themed codenames. Here are all the codenames of the Pixel 11 series and Pixel 10a alongside their model numbers.

  • Pixel 11 – cubs (4CS4)
  • Pixel 11 Pro – grizzly/(CGY4)
  • Pixel 11 Pro XL – kodiak/PKK4
  • Pixel 11 Pro Fold – yogi/9YI4
  • Pixel 10a – stallion/STA5

The Pixel 10 series will feature the Tensor G5 SoC, and unsurprisingly, the Pixel 11 series will launch with the Tensor G6, codenamed malibu.

2024 Pixel 9 Pro Fold placed upright on a desk

Since Google has shifted Android’s and Pixel launch dates two months prior, the Pixel 11 series is expected to launch in Q2 of 2026. The Pixel 9a could launch in a few months, and we may soon see leaked images of the Pixel 10a.

The report says the Pixel 10a is super early into development and Google’s debating whether to use the Tensor G5 or stick to Tensor G4 for the mid-range device due to higher costs.

The Pixel 11 series is quite far from launching, but we already know a bit about the features it could bring. We’re looking at more AI shenanigans, especially in the Camera department. Besides, there will be new ML-based Always-on features, most of them being health-related.

What are you looking forward to in the upcoming Pixels? Let us know in the comments below.

