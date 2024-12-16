Google Could Be Ditching Samsung for MediaTek in Pixel 10 Series

Google and Samsung’s partnership has grown quite close in the past few years. Not just in terms of collaborating on features, but also in building their Tensor processors and using Samsung’s Exynos modems. However, Google is reportedly taking a different route for their upcoming Pixel 10 series and going with a MediaTek modem.

A recent report from Android Authority reveals that Google has decided to go with the MediaTek T900 modem for the Tensor G5 chip on their upcoming Pixel 1o phones. The modem in question has not yet been released so there are no words on its capabilities. But we only know so far that it will be based on MediaTek’s “M85” generation modem IP.

Image Credit: Beebom

Currently, there are only three manufacturers that are supplying 5G-capable modems, that is Samsung, Qualcomm, and MediaTek. Google considered all options carefully before going with MediaTek as their supplier going by the report. The Snapdragon X75 which is the same modem used in the iPhone 16 series was also a consideration before Google made their decision.

Google is also switching from Samsung and going with TSMC to manufacture the Tensor G5 processor. Over the years, the biggest issue with the Pixel series has been its performance and poor network capabilities in some regions. So with these reports, it seems like the Pixel 10 series could bring a serious improvement in these departments.

The Pixel 9 is the best phone Google has put out yet, and I would love to daily drive it. However, the poor network performance in India is why I refrain from using the device. We highlighted this in our Pixel 9 review. But what do you think about this change? Is it enough to convince you to pick up the Pixel 10? Let us know in the comments.