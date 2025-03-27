Gemini Icon Spotted on Wear OS, Hints at Upcoming Call Features

Google introduced Gemini on Android back in 2023 and since then it has grown immensely. The AI chatbot is now expanding to Android Auto, and we’ve already seen Android experts unearthing assets from Android Auto APKs. While Google has confirmed Gemini on Wear OS before, there isn’t much information about what Gemini could bring to the platform. However, we might have just spotted one of the upcoming features.

When I received a call earlier this morning, I glanced at my Pixel Watch 2 and spotted a little Gemini icon inside the Phone app’s call screen, marked on top of the 3-dots button. For those unaware, the 3-dots button houses Quick Replies.

Does the Gemini icon mean the Phone app could soon offer AI-generated contextual replies on Wear OS? That’s unlikely. After all, how will Gemini understand the context without even knowing the reason behind the call? Which makes us think it could be a completely different feature. But the fact that the Gemini icon is marked on top of the Quick Replies button means it’s most certainly related to Quick Replies.

Currently, Gemini offers two call features on Pixel Phones — Call Notes and Scam Detection — both are Gemini Nano features. Besides, it’s certainly not Call Screening, as Google Assistant already has it on Wear OS. Could it be the new scam detection feature? Your guess is as good as mine.

The icon appeared both when my Pixel Watch 2 was connected to the OnePlus 12R and Pixel 6, so we certainly hope this feature is not Pixel-exclusive.

What are your thoughts on what this mysterious Gemini feature on Wear OS could be? Let us know in the comments below.