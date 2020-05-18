Google’s video conferencing tool Google Meet – previously known as Hangouts Meet, has hit 50 million downloads on Google Play Store. The increased adoption comes after the software giant made the service free for everyone with a Google account to use.

As per AppBrain’s data, Google Meet was at a relatively lower 5 million downloads at the beginning of March. AppBrain notes that the service gradually made a jump to 10 million downloads on the 24th of March.

The service now stands at 50 million downloads as of Sunday. The increased user adoption is a clear sign that Google Meet has now evolved to be a potential Zoom alternative.

Google Meet was previously restricted to enterprise users, which made user adoption significantly low. However, with a change in plans, the company has started being more flexible than it used to be before. As a step to make it convenient for users to access Google Meet, Google started rolling out a Google Meet integration with Gmail last month. With this integration, users can easily access Google Meet from the left side pane present in Gmail.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus situation, Google Meet is available to use with no restrictions. However, starting from the 30th of September, Google Meet will be limited at 60 minutes per session. The change, however, will not be applicable to G-Suite users.

If you’re interested to use Google Meet to stay in touch with your friends and family, you can access it on the web or from dedicated apps available to download on Google Play Store and App Store.