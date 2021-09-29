Google Meet Starts Testing Live Translated Captions

Google has been adding various new features to its video conferencing platform Meet to make it on par with competitions like Zoom and Microsoft’s Teams. We recently saw the Mountain View giant add two new features to Meet that brightens users’ video feeds and notifies them when they cause an echo effect during calls. Now, the company has started testing a live translated captions feature in Google Meet to help global users connect with more people online.

Google announced the feature via an official post on its Workspace forum recently. The feature is essentially an extension of the existing live captions feature on the platform that adds captions to videos in real-time. However, instead of showing the captions in English only, the new feature translates them to show the captions in different languages.

So, if any user connects with a person who does not speak English, they can use the live translation captions feature to eliminate the language barrier and communicate with ease. It currently supports English meetings translated to Spanish, French, Portuguese, and German. You can check out the GIF below to get an idea about how it will work.

Now, it is worth mentioning that the new feature is currently available in beta for Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Teaching and Learning Upgrade Plus users.

To use the feature, admins need to enroll in the beta program. Once live, the feature will be available in the “Captions” Settings page from where admins can turn it on to use it in meetings right away. You can check out Google’s support page to get more information about the feature.