If you often participate in your office meetings or meet family and friends through video calls, you might be familiar with the ever-common echo problem. During a video call, you might be unknowingly causing an echo effect for other participants, and that could be very annoying. Citing this issue, Google recently added a nifty feature to its video conferencing app Google Meet to discreetly notify you when your system causes an echo effect during a video call.

No More Echo During Video Calls on Meet

The Mountain View giant recently announced the feature for Google Meet via an official blog post on its Workspace Updates forum. This feature is designed to notify you about the echo issue during a video call on Google Meet.

Google states that Meet already has various intelligent features to cancel out an echo effect during a video call. However, when your system strongly feeds back audio into a call, it might still happen and cause an audio issue for the other participants.

Now, although your system could cause the echo issue in a call, you might remain unaware of it, until someone in the call informs you about the issue. So, as you can imagine, it could become embarrassing for you when your office colleagues start complaining about the echo coming from your system during a call.

So, Google Meet will now automatically detect echo during your video calls and will quietly deliver a notification to inform you about the issue. The notification will appear along with a red dot on the “more” option in the call UI.

Clicking on the red dot will lead you to Google’s Help Center where you could find the necessary steps to eliminate and prevent the issue. The feature will be turned on by default.

As for availability, the new echo notification feature in Google Meet is currently rolling out to Google Workspace customers, G Suite, and Business users. So, if you use Google Meet, you should see the feature on the platform in the next 15 days.