Apart from unveiling its futuristic 3D hologram-based video calling solution Project Starline and new Wear OS features, Google also unveiled a new UI design language at Google I/O 2021. Dubbed “Material You”, it is a new, colorful, and personalized design language that will replace the Material Design UI on Google’s hardware devices. And it looks like Google is starting to implement the new design. It has recently added a new Chrome flag on the Android app to enable subtle Material You design elements.

Spotted by Android Police, the new flag in Chrome 90 for Android adds the Material You design element to the overflow menu of the browser. It ditches the sharp edges of the existing overflow menu and adds rounded corners to the menu box. That makes it look aesthetically pleasing to the eyes.

You can check out a comparison image of the previous overflow menu and the new Material You-enabled overflow menu in Chrome for Android right below.

Now, to enable the new Material You UI in the app, go to chrome://flags/#theme-refactor-android URL and select “Enabled” from the drop-down menu. Then, you need to tap the restart button at the bottom.

Once Chrome relaunches on your device, restart it a second time. However, this time close the app from the Recents screen and open it once again from the app drawer. Following this, you will be able to see the new overflow menu with the soft, rounded corners within Chrome.

It is also worth mentioning that this new flag in Chrome is not compatible with every Android device in the market. As a result, it might not work on your device, especially if you are using an older Android smartphone.