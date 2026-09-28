God of War Laufey Will Feature Kratos More Than You Expected, New Teaser Reveals

Most GoW players expected Kratos to sit God of War Laufey out, appearing only in a few cameo scenes. However, Santa Monica Studio’s latest details suggest the Ghost of Sparta may play a bigger role. PlayStation released new images in its God of War Laufey pre-order blog, including one showing Faye meeting Kratos.

Both look determined as they stand in an area surrounded by white-and-gold structures and yellow trees, a setting that resembles Greek architecture. Kratos was originally a Greek God of War, so it’s entirely possible that some Greek gods made it to the Everywhen, or afterlife of the gods.

For those unfamiliar with Faye’s story in God of War, she is Kratos’ second wife and a Giant from Jotunheim. Kratos is wearing the 2018 Exile Set in the picture, confirming that God of War Laufey takes place during his journey with Atreus to scatter Faye’s ashes from the highest peak in the Nine Realms.

Image Credit: Santa Monica Studio

Interestingly, Kratos enters the Light of Alfheim and hears Faye’s voice along the way. Santa Monica’s new screenshots could hint that Kratos almost entered Everywhen, the afterlife of the gods, by following Faye’s voice into the Light. Atreus later pulls him out, revealing that Kratos would have remained trapped without his help.

Since time dilation is involved, time inside the Light of Alfheim flows differently than outside. So, if the screenshot is from when the Greek God of War entered the Light of Alfheim, it pretty much confirms that the Ghost of Sparta will have a much bigger role in God of War Laufey than most players expected.

Regardless, Santa Monica wouldn’t keep Kratos locked away for most of the game, especially if God of War Laufey leads directly into Cory Barlog’s Kratos-led God of War game.

We first caught a glimpse of Kratos during the God of War Laufey State of Play 2026 reveal. This new screenshot marks the second time we’ve seen Kratos, but unfortunately, we still haven’t heard Christopher Judge’s iconic voice in the upcoming game.