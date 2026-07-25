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God of War’s Next Kratos Game is Set After Laufey, Confirms Cory Barlog

Portrait of Rishabh Sabarwal Rishabh Sabarwal
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Kratos in God of War Laufey
Image Credit: Santa Monica Studio
In Short
  • Santa Monica's head of creative Cory Barlog confirmed the next Kratos-led God of War game is coming.
  • The game will immediately follow the events and connects directly to God of War Laufey.
  • During the SDCC 2026 panel, Barlog also revealed the release date for God of War Laufey.
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Cory Barlog has dropped a bombshell at the San Diego Comic Con 2026 God of War Laufey panel that has fans in panic mode. The Santa Monica head of creative announced that a Kratos-led God of War game is coming next, and it directly connects to the story and events that will take place in God of War Laufey.

Barlog kicked off the God of War Laufey panel at SDCC 2026 with this reveal, and according to reports, the room erupted in applause. During the panel, Barlog said, “Everything we are doing in the Faye game is a continuation of what came before and to set up and expand what comes next.”

God of War Laufey panel at SDCC 2026
Image Credit: Santa Monica Studio

However, it wasn’t just Barlog who was on stage during the panel and made these announcements. He was joined by the cast of God of War Laufey including Kratos actor Christopher Judge, Deborah Ann Woll, Jack Quaid, Perlina Lau, and game director Ariel Lawrence.

As the panel went on, Barlog also talked about Quaid’s unique blue cube character Phranque and how he has “been around since the beginning.” Speaking about Phranque and GoW Laufey setting up the events for the Kratos God of War game, Barlog also said, “It’s interesting to see how to build this world out. Everything in the game is setting up for something so amazing.”

But that’s not the first time he’s talked about a Kratos-led God of War game. In an interview which was posted shortly after the God of War Laufey reveal on PlayStation’s YouTube channel, Barlog confirmed that there were always “going to be more Kratos games.” To which Laufey director Ariel Lawrence said, “Oh for sure. We can’t not tell stories about the big guy.”

Following the discussion, Santa Monica also announced the release date for God of War Laufey, and it is officially set to come out on February 16, 2027. Players can now wishlist the PS5 exclusive title on PlayStation Store, as news about the pre-order dates and editions is yet to be announced.

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Portrait of Rishabh Sabarwal
Rishabh Sabarwal

Rishabh Sabarwal is a Senior Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 7 years of experience covering the video game industry. He specializes in AAA releases and live-service games, and currently leads Beebom’s Gaming vertical, shaping editorial direction and daily coverage. When he’s not tracking the next big industry shift, Rishabh is busy cracking Wordles and curating puzzles for the Beebom Puzzle website.

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