God of War Laufey Weapons Revealed, Faye Will Wield the Serpent Bow and Blade

Santa Monica Studio has revealed more details about the highly anticipated God of War: Laufey ahead of its February 16, 2027, release, including two weapons Faye will use to take on ancient gods in Everywhen. The first is Faye’s Serpent Bow, a weapon that works like Atreus’ bow but on a much larger scale.

According to PlayStation’s dedicated God of War Laufey blog, this weapon will feature two modes – Precision mode: full aim and Hip-fire mode: half-aim. Players can hold down the left trigger to charge up Faye’s bow for more precision and range.

By hitting specific points on an enemy’s body, Faye/Laufey can slow their movement or disrupt their attacks, opening them up for a follow-up with her Blade. When fully charged, players can launch a barrage of up to five arrows and hit a single enemy multiple times, or target weak points with Phranque’s ability to launch enemies into the air.

Image Credit: Santa Monica Studio

Meanwhile, Faye can use the Hip-fire mode for this God of War Laufey weapon during combat to keep the momentum going. She can use this weapon to juggle enemies in the air and deal massive damage up close, unlike Precision mode, which works better at a distance.

Faye can use the Serpent Bow in God of War Laufey with multiple abilities, arrow types, and Serpent Scales, each offering unique perks and can significantly changing her playstyle. Her second weapon is the Blade, which fans saw in God of War Laufey’s original reveal at the June 2026 State of Play.

Faye can seamlessly transition between the Serpent Bow and her Blade on all enemies in Everywhen, mix and match abilities, and utilize perks with the Serpent Scale to create new playstyles and enhance them with her range of skills.

With a little over five months to go and God of War Laufey pre-orders beginning on September 29, the hype is starting to set in for the next mainline chapter in the God of War series.