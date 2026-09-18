Uncharted 4 Director Says Modern AAA Games Are ‘Boring,’ Isn’t Excited About God of War Laufey

Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us director Bruce Straley has taken aim at modern AAA games, calling them “boring.” He points to God of War Laufey as an example to support his point.

According to Straley, modern AAA blockbusters like the upcoming God of War: Laufey game may not take enough risks or innovate in meaningful ways, despite the tremendous effort that goes into making them.

Speaking to Edge Magazine‘s Alex Spencer, the Uncharted director says Santa Monica’s upcoming game has blown him away by the amount of work put in, given that he has made games of that scale himself, like his work on the first The Last of Us with Neil Druckmann.

Image Credit: Santa Monica Studio

“God of War Laufey, I look at that game, and every pixel is mind-blowing. The amount of work and skill that’s gone into every single frame… I’ve made those kinds of games, and I’m still blown away,” said Straley. However, he’s not excited about how the game would play, and here’s what he said:

But when I actually look at what you’re doing in the game? I’m not excited. And that’s nothing against the God Of War team. Just, across the board in triple-A, it feels like there’s no opportunity to inject fresh, innovative ideas.

Here, what the director is alluding to is completely true. Straley’s concern is that most modern AAA games play it safe instead of innovating, and he fears God of War Laufey could fall into the same trap. Like Santa Monica’s other God of War titles, the game will likely be good. However, we’ll find out when God of War Laufey releases early next year.

Moreover, Straley is now developing Coven of the Chicken Foot at his own studio, Wildflower, after leaving Naughty Dog in 2017, three years before The Last of Us Part 2 launched. So, unfortunately, he will not be a part of their upcoming release, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, the studio’s next AAA franchise.

That said, what do you think of the Uncharted director’s comments on God of War: Laufey and AAA gaming? Tell us in the comments section below.