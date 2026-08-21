Dave Bautista Officially Plays as Kratos in the God of War TV Show

Dave Bautista is officially stepping into the role of Kratos for Amazon’s God of War TV show, following Ryan Hurst’s injury that forced the production to recast the lead. Production is expected to resume in Vancouver in mid-October with Bautista, and the preparation is already underway.

As reported by Variety, the recast news comes only weeks after reports of the studio considering Dave Bautista to play Kratos in the God of War TV show. Bautista’s casting role comes after Hurst, who was originally announced as Kratos in January 2026.

Ryan Hurst suffered a torn bicep while filming a stunt. The injury required surgery and would have pushed the actor’s return into 2027. This prompted Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures to recast Kratos after Hurst’s serious injury.

The change means that the previously filmed material with Hurst as Kratos will be reshot with Bautista now. Kratos’ role requires both enormous physical presence and emotional weight. Bautista’s professional wrestling background and his diverse acting career in Hollywood thus make him a natural fit for the brutal Spartan warrior.

The show has a two-season order, with both seasons planned back-to-back, with Ronald D. Moore serving as the writer, executive producer, and showrunner.

The series adapts the story of the last two God of War games, where Kratos and his young son Atreus travel to spread Faye’s ashes and fulfill her last wish. This journey focuses on how Kratos confronts fatherhood while surviving with the gods in Norse mythology.

All the God of War TV show cast remains the same, with Callum Vinsen playing Atreus, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, and Ed Skrein as Baldur. The casting also arrives at an interesting moment, as the original God of War voice, Christopher Judge, talks about the same mistake video game adaptations keep making.

So, are you excited to watch Dave Bautista take on the role of Kratos in the live-action God of War TV show? Tell us in the comments below.