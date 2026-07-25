God of War Laufey Release Date Announced at SDCC 2026

PlayStation and Santa Monica held a special panel dedicated to God of War Laufey earlier today at San Diego Comic Con 2026, where they finally announced the release date of the upcoming title. And if you’re wondering when the game comes out, all speculation can be put to rest as God of War Laufey has a release date of February 16, 2027.

Earlier this month, when Santa Monica confirmed that God of War Laufey would not only be available on digital, but also ship on disc, there was strong speculation the game would come out in 2027.

2.16.27 pic.twitter.com/RQZov8MqGx — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Laufey (@SonySantaMonica) July 25, 2026

Now that Cory Barlog, Santa Monica’s head of creative, has announced the release date for God of War Laufey, fans can wishlist the game on the PlayStation Store. Not just that, Barlog also dropped a bombshell that a standalone God of War game with Kratos as the lead is also coming, which directly ties to the events that take place in GoW Laufey.

However, the initial reception to God of War Laufey was quite mixed, as fans weren’t convinced by the 20-minute gameplay reveal at PlayStation State of Play, and especially a GoW title led by Kratos’ wife, rather than the Ghost of Sparta himself. Even the God of War creator David Jeffe had some strong words to say about Laufey.

But still, fans got to see glimpses of Kratos in God of War Laufey as he and Atreus burn Faye’s body as she wakes up in the Everywhen and instantly gets caged up. While she’s inside, she sees glimpses of Kratos while the man himself is going through the events in GoW Ragnarok. Check out our guide about Laufey to know more about her.

It’s still unclear whether fans will get to see more of Kratos in God of War Laufey, but now that a release date for the game is marked, all eyes are on the upcoming Santa Monica title. The SDCC 2026 panel also featured the cast and crew of God of War Laufey, including Deborah Ann Woll, Jack Quaid, and Christopher Judge alongside Ariel Lawrence and Cory Barlog.

God of War Laufey releases on February 16, 2027, exclusively on PS5.