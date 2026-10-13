God of War Laufey Collector’s Edition Includes a Faye Statue That Lights up but No Disc

Santa Monica Studio is releasing a Collector’s Edition for God of War Laufey, titled “God of War Laufey Collector’s Box,” on February 16, 2027, and it includes a resin statue of Faye that lights up, alongside other physical goodies except the game itself.

Pre-orders for the special package are now live, so players can secure their unit, limited to one per order. According to PlayStation Direct (Spain), God of War Laufey’s Collector’s Edition costs 149.99 euros. God of War Ragnarok’s Collector’s Edition launched at $199.99, so you can expect the same price for this Collector’s Box. Speaking of the special edition, here’s what it includes:

Light-up resin statue of Faye

51-Card Oracle Deck

Mini Artbook

Image Credit: X/PlayStationFR

Yes, like recent Collector’s Editions such as the GTA 6 Collector’s Box, the God of War Laufey Collector’s Edition doesn’t include either the physical or digital version of the game. So, the annoying trend doesn’t end with PlayStation’s next exclusive. However, you do get a cool statue of Faye fighting gods atop light-up cubes with her Blade, the primary weapon in God of War Laufey.

If you want the game, you need to pre-order God of War Laufey separately either from the PlayStation Store or from third-party retailers. Of course, like the pre-orders, the comments under the Collector’s Edition post are flooded with players voicing their concerns over Sony’s decision to phase out PS5 discs starting in January 2028.

God of War Laufey could be the last God of War game with both a physical Collector’s Edition and a physical disc release on launch day. We assume the God of War Trilogy Remake won’t likely get the same treatment, since it’s undoubtedly releasing after 2028.

Overall, this Collector’s Edition might not include a statue as towering as the 19-inch Venom statue in the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition. But it still offers a light-up resin statue, featuring Faye with plenty of goodies for die-hard God of War fans to cherish. However, including a physical copy of the game would’ve lit up players’ hearts further.