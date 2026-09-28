God of War Laufey Pre-Orders Starting Tomorrow, Editions Revealed

- God of War Laufey's pre-order is starting tomorrow at 10:00 am local time.
- The pre-order editions have been revealed, and they will include the Standard and Digital Editions, along with additional pre-order rewards.
- The game can be purchased digitally or as a physical copy. The physical copy won't contain a disc, but instead will have a code inside the box.
Sony has confirmed that God of War Laufey pre-orders are going live tomorrow, September 29, at 10:00 am local time. The announcement was made on PlayStation’s social accounts, with further details revealed on the PlayStation blog.
Players can purchase God of War Laufey‘s digital or physical edition. The physical edition will likely not include a physical disc, but instead will have a game code inside the CD box, similar to GTA 6 pre-orders.
There are two main God of War Laufey editions: Digital Deluxe and Standard. Pre-ordering the game will include additional rewards for both editions. Here is a breakdown of everything included in both editions:
God of War Laufey Digital Edition:
- Full Game
- Pre-order bonus
- Dark Alchemy Armor Set
- Dark Alchemy Blade
- Dark Alchemy Bow Scales
- Dark Alchemy Catalyst
- In-Game Resource Pack
- Digital Mini Artbook
- Official God of War Laufey Digital Soundtrack
God of War Laufey Standard Edition:
- Full Game
- Pre-order bonus
God of War Laufey Pre-order bonus:
- Last Wish Armor Set*
- Phranque Golden Leaves Appearance* (cosmetic)
- In-game resource pack
The pre-order and digital edition do give some good armor and weapons, but whether they will be obtainable in the game or pose any mechanical advantage in the game is yet unknown.
Alongside pre-order and edition details, Sony also revealed a new weapon. This new weapon is named the Serpent Bow, and it perfectly combos with the sword weapon showcased in the first trailer. We can also expect more weapons to be revealed in the future.
Finally, the social post about the pre-orders also contained many replies from notable creators who are still unhappy with Sony’s decision to stop physical discs. God of War Laufey’s physical edition has lit another fire.
So, are you ready to pre-order God of War Laufey? Tell us which edition you are planning to buy in the comments section below.