God of War Laufey Pre-Orders Starting Tomorrow, Editions Revealed

Sony has confirmed that God of War Laufey pre-orders are going live tomorrow, September 29, at 10:00 am local time. The announcement was made on PlayStation’s social accounts, with further details revealed on the PlayStation blog.

Players can purchase God of War Laufey‘s digital or physical edition. The physical edition will likely not include a physical disc, but instead will have a game code inside the CD box, similar to GTA 6 pre-orders.

Image Credit: Sony

There are two main God of War Laufey editions: Digital Deluxe and Standard. Pre-ordering the game will include additional rewards for both editions. Here is a breakdown of everything included in both editions:

God of War Laufey Digital Edition:

Full Game

Pre-order bonus

Dark Alchemy Armor Set

Dark Alchemy Blade

Dark Alchemy Bow Scales

Dark Alchemy Catalyst

In-Game Resource Pack

Digital Mini Artbook

Official God of War Laufey Digital Soundtrack

God of War Laufey Standard Edition:

Full Game

Pre-order bonus

God of War Laufey Pre-order bonus:

Last Wish Armor Set*

Phranque Golden Leaves Appearance* (cosmetic)

In-game resource pack

The pre-order and digital edition do give some good armor and weapons, but whether they will be obtainable in the game or pose any mechanical advantage in the game is yet unknown.

Alongside pre-order and edition details, Sony also revealed a new weapon. This new weapon is named the Serpent Bow, and it perfectly combos with the sword weapon showcased in the first trailer. We can also expect more weapons to be revealed in the future.

Finally, the social post about the pre-orders also contained many replies from notable creators who are still unhappy with Sony’s decision to stop physical discs. God of War Laufey’s physical edition has lit another fire.

So, are you ready to pre-order God of War Laufey? Tell us which edition you are planning to buy in the comments section below.