God of War TV Show Reportedly Eyes Dave Bautista as Kratos

According to multiple reports, Dave Bautista is in negotiations to play God of War’s show Kratos in Amazon MGM Studios’ live-action adaptation of the beloved PlayStation franchise. The development arrives just weeks after reports that the God of War TV series recast Kratos after Ryan Hurst’s injury.

While the studio has yet to confirm the casting officially, fans will be overjoyed if Bautista signs as Kratos in the God of War show.

The decision reportedly follows Ryan Hurst’s unfortunate bicep injury that came as a roadblock to the TV series this year. Since the injury required a prolonged recovery period, Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television chose to recast the lead role, instead of pushing the series to delay any further.

Image Credit: Amazon MGM Studios/Sony Pictures

Dave Bautista’s role as Kratos in the God of War live-action TV series is backed by his growing relationship with Amazon MGM Studios. Bautista has already worked with the studios on The Wrecking Crew, the My Spy films, and the upcoming Road House 2 and Highlander.

Beyond his physique, Dave Bautista has shown a fantastic performance as Drax the Destroyer in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and as Glossu “Beast” Rabban in Dune as well. These roles demonstrate that Bautista could suit Kratos in the God of War show, where he evolves from an unstoppable warrior into a conflicted father.

Alongside Kratos’ replacement, the production has continued expanding on its ensemble with Freya’s live-action casting. You can also keep tracking every new addition to the complete God of War TV cast.

The upcoming series adapts the Norse-era God of War games, and it focuses on the journey Kratos and his son Atreus took to fulfill the last wish of Kratos’ wife Faye. The adaptation remains under the leadership of showrunner Ronald D. Moore, and it has already received a two-season order.

While the negotiations are reportedly ongoing and the casting for Kratos in the God of War show has not yet been announced officially, the reactions from the fans have been largely positive. Between the television adaptation and the upcoming God of War: Laufey game, it is shaping up to be a massive period for the franchise.