This New Gizmore Smartwatch Looks a Lot like the Apple Watch Ultra

Gizmore has launched a new smartwatch called the Vogue in India. Its head-turning feature is that it looks a lot like the Apple Watch Ultra at an astonishingly-lower price tag and comes in addition to the existing Apple Watch Ultra rip-offs from Pebble and Fire-Boltt. Have a look at the details below.

Gizmore Vogue: Specs and Features

The Gizmore Vogue comes with a metal casing and features a large 1.95-inch HD edge-to-edge display with 600 nits of brightness and a 91% body-to-screen ratio. The watch also comes with an Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality.

There’s also support for two physical buttons; one is the power button and the other one is for you to see the recent tasks. It also includes a rotating crown for ease of looking through the UI.

The smartwatch supports Bluetooth version 5.1 to enable Bluetooth Calling. There’s the option to even reject or take calls. Plus, it allows access to either Google Assistant or Siri and is music-enabled. It includes the GPS trajectory feature for you to track and share the distance covered, steps taken, and calories burnt. There are multiple sports to keep an eye on several activities like cycling, swimming, trekking, and more. All this can be tracked via the Vfit app.

The health features include a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, and a period tracker. The Gizmore Vogue also provides notifications to make a move, drink water, and meditate from time to time.

Additionally, the Vogue smartwatch can last up to 10 days on a single charge (up to 2 days with Bluetooth Calling enabled) and supports wireless charging, an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, and various watch face options.

Price and Availability

The Gizmore Vogue is priced at Rs 2,499 but will be available at Rs 1,999 as an introductory offer. This is way more affordable than the Rs 89,900 price tag of the Apple Watch Ultra. It competes with the likes of the Fire-Boltt Supernova, the Pebble Cosmos Engage, and more.

It will be available via Flipkart and the company’s website in black, orange (also available for the Apple Watch), and white colors.