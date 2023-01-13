Fire-Boltt’s New Supernova Has an Apple Watch Ultra-like Design

Fire-Boltt has launched a new smartwatch called the Supernova in India. The watch eerily looks similar to the expensive Apple Watch Ultra but comes with a really affordable price tag. To recall, the company recently launched another Apple Watch Ultra lookalike in the form of the Gladiator. Have a look at the details below.

Fire-Boltt Supernova: Specs and Features

The Supernova smartwatch gets a 1.78-inch AMOLED square display with 500 nits of brightness, a screen resolution of 368×448 pixels, and the Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality. It also has a fully functional crown for easy navigation.

There’s support for multiple watch faces and up to 8 UI styles. The watch also comes with an inbuilt microphone and speaker for Bluetooth Calling. It comes with support for Bluetooth version 5.0.

The Fire-Boltt Supernova has health features like a dynamic heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, and more. There are around 123 sports modes for users to easily track several physical activities with ease. It is compatible with both Android and iOS.

The smartwatch comes can last up to 5 days on a single charge and supports features like inbuilt games, an inbuilt voice assistant, an IP67 rating, music/camera controls, weather updates, smart notifications, water drinking reminders, and more.

Price and Availability

The Fire-Boltt Supernova retails at Rs 3,499 and competes with the likes of the Pebble Cosmos Engage and more affordable options available in the market. It will be available to buy from Flipkart and the company’s website.

The watch comes in Yellow, Orange, Blue, Black, Light Gold, and Gold Black colors.

Buy Fire-Boltt Supernova via Flipkart (Rs 3,499)