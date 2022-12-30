Pebble Cosmos Engage, Another Apple Watch Ultra Lookalike Launched in India

After the Fire-Boltt Gladiator, now Pebble has launched the new Cosmos Engage smartwatch, which shares an uncanny resemblance with the Apple Watch Ultra. The smartwatch has the same metal casing, the orange strap option, and the digital crown as the Ultra but comes at a really affordable price. Check out the details below.

Pebble Cosmos Engage: Specs and Features

The Cosmos Engage has a shock-proof metal casing and a big 1.95-inch IPS display with 600 nits of brightness and a screen resolution of 320×385 pixels. There’s support for the Always-on-Display (AOD) feature.

While the design is very much similar to the Apple Watch Ultra, there’s no word if the digital crown provides any use or is just for show.

The watch also supports Bluetooth Calling with the help of a built-in mic and speaker. You can get access to the keypad for direct dialing and the recent logs too. The Pebble Cosmos Engage supports Bluetooth version 5.0.

The list of health features includes a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, and a sleep tracker. There are multiple sports modes to track your physical activities and the ability to track steps, calories, and more. Additionally, the smartwatch comes with wireless charging support, an AI voice assistant, and an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

The Pebble Cosmos Engage is listed at Rs 7,499 but is available at Rs 3,999 on the company’s website. It comes in Salamander Orange, Starlight, Midnight Black, and Celestial Blue color options.

So, will go for this exact replica of the Apple Watch Ultra? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Buy Pebble Cosmos Engage via Pebblecart.com (Rs 3,999)